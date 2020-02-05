Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill may have once been dubbed "relationship goals" (did anyone ever label them that?) but these days, it seems like the former lovers will never make peace with one another. The two of them have been frequent points of discussion in their interviews since they dated but it was only recently that they ran into each other. Unfortunately, it appears that their encounter opened up a healing wound.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

A simple like says a lot these days and without saying much, Meek managed to reignite the fire in Onika's belly to bring him down. After liking a photo comparing Kenneth Petty to a store mannequin, Nicki scrounged up a few photos of Meek's worst fits and blasted him online. Not only that, but she brought up allegations that he abused her. "You a clown. U do IT for likes. #TwitterFingers beat women, scared of men," she wrote on IG.

She tweeted a photo in his all-Gucci attire, writing, "Trigger fingers turn to #TwitterFingers bad built face ass obsessed with the Queen."

"N***a been tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My n***a, move on. I know ya btch embarrassed. Shitted yaself in that store when u got pressed tho," she tweeted.

Meek has since replied to her allegations. Peep the posts below.