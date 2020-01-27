Nicki Minaj has been relatively inactive in the media, choosing to channel her energy into her family these days. Telling the world that she will be taking it easy on the music side of things, Minaj was a major topic of conversation this weekend after a video showed her and her husband getting into a heated verbal altercation with her ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill, in a Los Angeles shop. In unrelated news, she has been waiting patiently to find out the fate of her brother Jelani Maraj, who was found guilty in a child rape case years ago. After sitting in the justice system for a minute, Maraj has finally received his sentence and it's as bad as you would expect.

Committing a crime as heinous as what Jelani Maraj allegedly did deserves a long, long time behind bars. The brother of Nicki Minaj learned that he would be spending at least the next twenty-five years in prison, possibly earning a life sentence. A New York judge announced the verdict in court today, confirming the 25-to-life sentence that many were calling for.



Chance Yeh/Getty Images -- Micaiah Maraj, Carol Maraj and Jelani Maraj attend 2015 Dress For Success Something To Share Gala

Nicki Minaj has rarely spoken about her brother and his criminal history. Back in 2017, she reportedly visited Jelani behind bars but has said that she only did so to support her mother. Do you think he got what was coming to him?

