Meek Mill has been having a pretty dismal few weeks. First, the Philadelphia native was caught in a parking lot altercation with Tekashi 6ix9ine, nearly coming to blows with the rapper and becoming the troll's latest target on social media. Then, a lyric from a previously-leaked song with Lil Baby started catching the attention of the internet for all the wrong reasons as Meek was labeled "disrespectful" for his bar referencing Kobe Bryant's tragic death. "And if I ever lack I'm goin' out with my chopper, it be another Kobe," said Meek on the track.



Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's widow, went on to call the bar "disrespectful" and "insensitive". Meek's initial response to her comments was considered "rude" by fans empathizing with the Bryant family, with Meek saying, "I'm going back savage in this sh*t, f*ck ya feelings!" but it seems like the rapper later took time to privately apologize to Vanessa Bryant over his lyrics, claiming so in a follow-up post.

"I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public...Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman," said Meek on Twitter. "If you care about someone grieving change the subject!"



Commenting on The Shade Room's account of the back-and-forth between Vanessa and Meek, "Buss It" rapper Erica Banks chimed in and said that sometimes, it's best to just keep your mouth shut. Perhaps she has a point because Meek's earlier tweets only helped to damage the situation further.

What do you think about this situation? Do you forgive Meek for the line after his alleged apology?