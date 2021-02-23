After the snippet of an unreleased collaboration with Lil Baby went viral, Meek Mill found himself on the receiving end of backlash. The Philadelphia rapper is heard in the clip rapping the line, "Yeah, and if I ever lack I'm goin' out with my choppa / It be another Kobe," and the public quickly denounced him for his choice of bars. Meek seemed defiant in his response and even shared an image of a hat with Kobe Bryant and his late 13-year-old daughter Gianna's names on it to show he wasn't being disrespectful, but he didn't offer the apology that many believe he should have given.



The controversy soon dissipated and new viral moments have taken its place, but almost a week later, Vanessa Bryant has come forward to address the lyrics. "Dear @meekmil , I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period," Kobe's widow shared to her Instagram Story. "I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this."

"If you are a fan, fine, there's a better way to show your admiration for my husband," she continued. "This lacks respect." Soon, Meek resurfaced with a tweet. "I’m going back savage in this sh*t ... f#%k ya feelings!" he wrote. It's unclear what he's referring to, but you can check out the posts below.



