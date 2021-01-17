As the 1-year anniversary of the tragic accident that took the lives of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna 'Gigi' Bryant approaches, tributes to the late Lakers star have been pouring in all over the media. Ahead of the official anniversary on January 26th, Vanessa Bryant is asking media coverage of the tragic day to remain tasteful and keep in mind the trauma the Bryant family has already dealt with.

"I want to thank everyone that has handled their media coverage respectfully," she penned in the caption, thanking media outlets who have remained tasteful in their coverage of the anniversary. She continued, "To everyone else, please reconsider your “news story” and look at your footage through the eyes of their children, parents, spouse, siblings and family. Celebrate their lives, not the day they lost them. In preparation of 1/26, Scroll."



Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Posting a shot of Kobe and Gigi in basketball attire posing back to back, the 38-year-old widow attached an additional message to the photo set. "Dear media, please be considerate when airing or posting remembrance footage. We ask that you do not air photos of the wreckage, helicopter in the air, or accident scene. We do NOT want to see it," it read.

She continued, "Our year has been traumatic enough. You have thousands of photos and videos you can show besides footage of 1/26/20. We hope videos of remembrance are done in a classy and tasteful manner that is respectful of all our losses. Thank you."

Earlier in the week, Vanessa penned a message about grief on her Instagram. "One day you're in the moment laughing and the next day you don't feel like being alive. I want to say this for people struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss. Find your reason to live. I know it's hard. I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them. Death is guaranteed but living the rest of the day isn't. Find your reason," she said.