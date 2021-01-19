Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram and shared a series of heartfelt photos and messages with the late Kobe Bryant, in celebration of her eldest daughter Natalia’s 18th birthday.

The one year anniversary of the tragic Calabasas plane crash that took the lives of 9 people, including Kobe and daughter Gianna Bryant, approaches on January 26, and Vanessa reminded the media to be considerate of the pain it has brought on to her family.

“We hope that videos of remembrance are done in a classy and tasteful manner that is respectful of all our losses,” Bryant shared.

Vanessa shared a heartwarming throwback photo of Kobe holding baby Natalia at the Staples Center in the early 2000s captioning it, “Daddy’s little princess, Natalia.”

She then shared a photo of the three of them sitting in the middle of the Lakers' court with big smiles on their faces. The touching photo earned a lot of comments from friends including Vanessa’s quarantine bestie Ciara.

“So sweet. Love this pic. HBD Nani Boo!” Ciara commented.

The 38-year-old shared several of Natalia’s gorgeous headshots in honor of her turning 18. She emphasized how proud she was of Natalia for staying strong in what she described as “the most difficult time of their lives.”

“Thank you for stepping in to help me with your little sisters. You’re such an incredible big sister and a beautiful role model to so many people,” she said.

[via]