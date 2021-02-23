This probably wasn't the Monday (February 22) evening that Meek Mill expected, but here we are. The rapper has been under heavy scrutiny over the past week due to not only his run-in with Tekashi 6ix9ine, but his controversial Kobe Bryant lyric in a snippet of a song reportedly with Lil Baby. "Yeah, and if I ever lack I'm goin' out with my choppa / It be another Kobe," Meek rapped in the viral clip. All these days later, Vanessa Bryant addressed the line, calling it "insensitive" and "disrespectful."



"I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "If you are a fan, fine, there's a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect." Soon, both Meek and Vanessa became trending topics on various platforms, causing the lyrics to take center stage once again. Not long after Vanessa shared her post, Meek sent off a strange tweet and people accused him of being rude.

Meek seems to have resurfaced to comment on his name being involved in another trending topic, but it just intensified the controversy. "I don’t think we on the same signal y’all .. I don’t see what y’all see," he tweeted, suggesting that he isn't as aware of what's going on on social media. "I be looking at the net laughing like I did whet [Upside-down] face I say random sh*t all day on social ... it becomes a trend to hate on me every once in a while but I feed off that sh*t ima beast literally."

He added, "Ima stay on this 100m chase to feed the kids ima dip from the crowd and stay in the vip." Screenshots of the tweets were quickly shared and on The Shade Room and "Buss It" rapper Erica Banks commented on their post by writing, "He should just be quiet," while others advised Meek to apologize to Vanessa Bryant. Check out the posts below.



