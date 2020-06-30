Master P and his son Romeo Miller have produced the BET docuseries "No Limit Chronicles."
One month from today, rap fans will learn more about one of the culture's most beloved record labels. Some may recognize Master P from his stint on reality television, for his numerous business ventures, or because of his many charitable efforts. However, Master P is known as the head honcho of No Limit Records, an ionic label that was founded 29 years ago. There were dozens of artists signed to No Limit including Mystikal, C-Murder, Soulja Slim, Silkk the Shocker, and Snoop Dogg. Master P has partnered with BET to create the No Limit Chronicles docuseries about the development of No Limit Records, and he dropped off a trailer earlier today (June 29).
"One of the greatest dynasties in hip hop. We made the non believers, believe," Master P wrote in the caption to the trailer. "Over 100 million records sold independently. Salute to all our fans. No Limits chronicles official trailer. Airs July 29th on BET. #weallwegot #history #Godisreal Out of the truck of my car form Richmond to Nola. We took over the music industry."
Master P also added, "The label that change history. The No Limit Records story about Master P, Snoop Dogg (@snoopdogg), Cmurder, Mac, Mr Servon (@therealmrservon), SoliderSlim, Krazy (@krazy504boy), Silkk The Shocker (@silkktheshocker), Mystikal (@mindofmystikal_), Mia X (@themamamiax) , Fiend (@504fiend) and more. The doc is produced and executive produced by the first father and son of Hip Hop, Master P and Romeo Miller (@romeomiller)." Check out clips from the series below and let us know if you'll be tuning in on July 29.