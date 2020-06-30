One month from today, rap fans will learn more about one of the culture's most beloved record labels. Some may recognize Master P from his stint on reality television, for his numerous business ventures, or because of his many charitable efforts. However, Master P is known as the head honcho of No Limit Records, an ionic label that was founded 29 years ago. There were dozens of artists signed to No Limit including Mystikal, C-Murder, Soulja Slim, Silkk the Shocker, and Snoop Dogg. Master P has partnered with BET to create the No Limit Chronicles docuseries about the development of No Limit Records, and he dropped off a trailer earlier today (June 29).

"One of the greatest dynasties in hip hop. We made the non believers, believe," Master P wrote in the caption to the trailer. "Over 100 million records sold independently. Salute to all our fans. No Limits chronicles official trailer. Airs July 29th on BET. #weallwegot #history #Godisreal Out of the truck of my car form Richmond to Nola. We took over the music industry."

Master P also added, "The label that change history. The No Limit Records story about Master P, Snoop Dogg (@snoopdogg), Cmurder, Mac, Mr Servon (@therealmrservon), SoliderSlim, Krazy (@krazy504boy), Silkk The Shocker (@silkktheshocker), Mystikal (@mindofmystikal_), Mia X (@themamamiax) , Fiend (@504fiend) and more. The doc is produced and executive produced by the first father and son of Hip Hop, Master P and Romeo Miller (@romeomiller)." Check out clips from the series below and let us know if you'll be tuning in on July 29.