Not many can bear the logos of two legendary record labels like collectible trophies. And yet Snoop Dogg, boasting one of the game's most storied and successful careers, has amassed quite the collection. Today, the Doggfather took to Instagram to show off some of his most legendary pieces, proving that flexing isn't entirely reserved for the new youth movement. In fact, when there's some undeniable historical context involved, the jewelry simply hits different.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Behold, Snoop Dogg's collection, featuring incredibly badass No Limit and Death Row pieces. Marking two iconic eras in Snoop's career, the former spawned a pair of his most underrated projects in Da Game Is To Be Sold Not Told and No Limit Top Dogg; in fact, Snoop has often cited Master P as one of his biggest mentors concerning matters of business. Of course, Snoop's tenure with Suge Knight and Death Row records needs no introduction, though should you be curious, catch up here.

Once again, Snoop's Instagram delivers another gem. Check out the collection below, and show some love to the game's collective Uncle in the comments below.