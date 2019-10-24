On September 7, 2018, Mac Miller sadly died due to an accidental overdose in his Los Angeles home. It was reported that Mac Miller had purchased 5 Xanax pills, 5 Norco pills, 5 oxycodone pills and 2 grams of cocaine. The drugs were tainted and laced with fentanyl, which most likely caused his death. The opioid epidemic is on the rise, and Mac Miller is one of the many victims.

After the terrible incident, the cops retained his phone and began investigating possible suspects; Cameron James Pettit for initially selling him the pills, Ryan Reavis for supplying them, and Stephen Walter for participating in the trafficking ring. There are more suspects in the investigation including the prostitute who carried the drugs to Mac Miller. Cameron Pettit will start his trial on November 26, although he's currently posted in prison without bail. He's considered a flight risk because he reportedly stated that he wants to leave the U.S. and create a new identity, so he doesn't die in prison.

Ryan Reavis appeared before a judge on October 22nd and pleaded ''not guilty'' for the charges of distribution. The 36-year old supplier was arrested for possession of prescription pad, prescription-only pills, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, weapons and more. Now that he's pleaded innocent, although all the drugs were found during the raid, he may face additional time in prison. We will keep you posted on the proceedings of their trials.

