A federal grand jury officially handed down an indictment for the three men involved in Mac Miller's death, TMZ reports. Cameron Pettit, Stephen Walter, and Ryan Reavis were officially charged for their involvement in Mac Miller's death earlier today. The indictment claims that the three men sold Mac Miller fake oxycodone with fentanyl that caused the rapper's overdose.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The three men are facing heavy charges that could result in heavy time. Each individual charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances resulting in death and distributing fentanyl that caused death. With an overwhelming amount of evidence present, the three men are looking at mandatory sentencing at a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of life without parole.

Stephen Walter's facing an additional charge of being a felon in possession of ammunition. For that, he faces 10 years in prison. He was previously convicted on another drug distribution charge.

As previously reported, the police said that Mac Miller reached out to Cameron Pettit to get him "10 blues" in reference to Oxycodone, in addition to cocaine and Xanax. From there, police said Pettit got the drugs from Stephen Walter who sent Ryan Reavis to bring the drugs to Pettit.

Law enforcement has put in a lot of hours to track down the alleged dealers which authorities said was because "fentanyl is now the number one cause of overdose deaths in the United States."