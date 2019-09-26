Another arrest has been made in the investigation into Mac Miller's death. TMZ reports Stephen "Stevie" Walter was arrested in L.A. this Monday. Police revealed that Walter was made contact with Cameron James Pettit for "10 blues" which is in reference to Percocet. A transcript of the text messages between Mac and Pettit was released earlier today.

Police said that Pettit reached out to Walter to get the pills. Walter sent someone to deliver the pills to Pettit who then brought them to Mac Miller on September 5th -- two days before Mac's body was discovered. Walter's runner was Ryan Reavis who was also arrested this week due to his alleged involvement in Mac's death.

According to documents, Pettit was already aware of the type of trouble he was going to be in because of Mac's death. He sent a friend a text message, reading, "I'm pretty sad and also a little worried." He followed it with a link to a story regarding Demi Lovato's dealer who was arrested after her overdose. "This is what I'm afraid of ... I feel really guilty ... If I have to go to jail I hope to spend some time with you first," he added.

Walter was arrested and charged on conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. However, he's currently on supervised release after a 10-year bid over federal drug trafficking. Pettit was charged with distribution of a controlled substance.