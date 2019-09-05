We recently reported that Los Angeles resident Cameron James Pettit was arrested on Wednesday after authorities claimed he provided Mac Miller with the drugs that inevitably took the rapper's life. Miller was found dead nearly a year ago on September 7, 2018, at his home in Studio City, an incident that a coroner would later report resulted from a tragic accidental overdose of alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl.

A yearlong investigation has apparently led authorities to Pettit's door, as they claim the 28-year-old is the person responsible for giving Miller artificial oxycodone pills that were laced with fentanyl. According to court documents, not long after Miller's death, a friend of Pettit's asked how he was feeling. He reportedly said, “I am not great...Most likely I will die in jail." Pettit has been charged with a single count of distribution of a controlled substance.

There has been a debate for years as to whether or not people who provide or sell drugs to overdose victims should be held responsible for subsequent deaths. According to NPR, U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna stated that "Fentanyl disguised as a genuine pharmaceutical is a killer. Drugs laced with cheap and potent fentanyl are increasingly common, and we owe it to the victims and their families to aggressively target the drug dealers that cause these overdose deaths."

There are others who may also find themselves facing charges, but at the moment Pettit stands alone. If he's found guilty, he faces up to 20 years behind bars.