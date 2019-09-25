A 36-year-old man, named Ryan Reavis, has been arrested and charged in connection with Mac Miller's (Malcolm McCormick) death on September 7, 2018. The DEA busted Reavis in Lake Havasu, Arizona on Monday (September 23).

Reavis' home was searched due to his name arising in the active investigation into the Philadelphia rapper's death, who overdosed on fentanyl, alcohol and cocaine. Investigators found a physician's prescription pad, prescription-only pills, drug paraphernalia and marijuana. Not only will Revis face several drug possession and distribution charges, but also firearm charges for the assortment of guns, the silencer, and large amount of ammunition that were in his residence. He is being held at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on a $50,000 cash-only bond. Police did not specify how Revis is tied to Mac Miller's death.

Revis is the second man to be arrested in conjunction with this case. Earlier this month, Cameron James Pettit was arrested for selling McCormick counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. Text messages between the two were found, in which Pettit agreed to bring him oxycodone pills, cocaine and Xanax. If Pettit is charged, he can face up to 20 years behind bars. Mac Miller's father spoke out following Pettit's arrest, saying that he "[finds] some comfort" in the fact that they "finally caught the motherfucker."