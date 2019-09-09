It's been a full year since we lost one of the most influential young rappers in modern history. Mac Miller progressed so much as an artist. He began as a college spitter, releasing songs that would get major airtime at frat parties and events of the sort. His final album though, Swimming, was an introspective look at his life and the struggles he's overcome throughout the years. The Pittsburgh-based recording artist was sincerely one of the most genuine dudes in the industry and it still hurts so much to be writing about him in the past tense. Over the weekend, his family and fans gathered to celebrate Mac's life, playing his music and giving speeches about what he meant to them. Mark McCormick, the rapper's father, was in attendance at Blue Slide Park where he gave a heartfelt speech after learning that his son's drug dealer had been arrested.



Cameron James Pettit has been identified as the man responsible for hooking up Mac Miller with a deadly dose of fentanyl in the product that was sold to him and, as a direct result, he's facing twenty years in prison. Mac's father spoke at the memorial and gave his opinion on the matter, noting that his family finds peace in Pettit's arrest.

"So they finally caught the motherfucker that sold him the drugs that killed him," said McCormick about Pettit's arrest. "And we find some comfort in that. Many of us who were young, including me, experiment with drugs. But it's a different fucking world out there. All it takes is a little tiny stone of Fentanyl and cocaine and you're dead. Drugs are being laced with Fentanyl, all kinds of drugs. The one thing I would say to you is don't take the risk. It's just not worth it."

Join us in sending love to Mac Miller's family at this hard time. Keep streaming his music and keep his legacy alive.

