On September 7th, 2018, Mac Miller passed away after an accidental overdose. Upon performing an autopsy, police found traces of alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl in the rapper's system. Now, it would appear that the drug dealer responsible for selling Mac Miller fentanyl-laced pills has been taken into police custody. According to a report from TMZ, Cameron James Pettit has been charged over selling Mac counterfeit oxycodone pills, which were ultimately laced with fentanyl.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

TMZ reveals that Mac Miller was given the pills without knowledge of their true nature, under the impression they were something else. Not only that, but the documents allegedly cite some of Pettit's DMs, many of which were sent following Mac Miller's death. Apparently, he seemed aware that he oughta lay low, opting against posting reactions or anything of that nature, "just to be smart." They also claim he seemed aware that he was destined for jail, expressing concern that he would go on to "die" behind bars.

Now, Pettit is but one of three men accused of selling Mac the laced pills, though it's as of yet unclear if the other two men are to be hit with the same charges. In any case, it's great to see one of the people responsible for Mac's death being brought to justice, especially as the fentanyl epidemic continues to claim lives. Rest in peace to Mac Miller.

