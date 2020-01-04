It's no exaggeration that R&B artist Summer Walker absolutely blew up this year. Her debut album, Over It, was a major success, and some of the credit is definitely owed the album's producer-- and Summer's on-again-off-again boyfriend--London On Da Track. Rumours began to spread that these two were together in August of last year after Summer posted photos of her and London in the studio working on Over It, but they didn't make the relationship public until about a month later in September. After splitting for a very brief period in October, the couple seemed to have made up and gotten back together in the time span of a day, and have been going strong ever since. Letting the world know just how strong, the pair got graphic on Instagram on a photo London posted on Saturday. The producer shared a sweet selfie of him and his boo, accompanied by a very naughty caption.

"She really d*ck whipped 😂🐍," he wrote, in case we were all wondering. Summer commented on the photo to confirm these claims, telling us that it's just not her fault he's got her under his spell. "I can’t help it 🐍," she wrote, imitating London's use of the snake emoji to signify his package. Summer also shared some shots of her and London from the same backseat photo shoot, reiterating just how in love they are.

"Black love y’all 😅 & it’s scrong," she captioned the post. It's safe to say that these two lovebirds are head over heels for each other, and they're not afraid to show it.