Summer Walker and London On Da Track have been going strong for a few months now. Their relationship bled into their musical chemistry with London On Da Track producing a good chunk of her debut album Over It as well as serving as the executive producer. However, it looks like their time together has come to an end as Summer Walker has declared herself as single.

Taking to Instagram, Summer Walker informed her fans that she's no longer taken. She shared two posts on her Instagram Story making the announcement while seemingly addressing the reason behind their split. "Single. Lol somehow I always end up with male chaunist. Im a alpha female so I guess when I think for myself/make my own decisions it's taken as disrespect," she wrote. "That was cute tho. God bless him still a sweet man deep down inside."

The two initially sparked dating rumors back in August after sharing pictures of themselves in the studio. While they were undoubtedly putting in work, over time, they began to publicly display their relationship on social media and more. Although many dubbed them "relationship goals," that may have been a title given to them a little too early. One thing is for sure, though. They have undeniable chemistry on wax. Hopefully, their personal relationship doesn't impact their musical relationship too much.