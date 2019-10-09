London On Da Track and Summer Walker confirmed their relationship much before the release of the singer's debut album that's entirely produced by London. We can only imagine how intimate their studio sessions got while they created the 18-track project dubbed Over It. The lead single from the tape is sitting pretty on the Billboard Hot 100 and the cute duo is doing the same as they bask in the success of their highly streamed musical effort that fronts feature from PartyNextDoor, Usher, Bryson Tiller, 6lack and more.

London's latest upload to his feed shows a gallery of images of he and Summer out for a bite with a caption that reads "Mom & Dad." We're taking the two chosen words lightly, not assuming the duo have a baby on the way. Summer recently fawned over London and how blessed she feels to call him her man

"Life’s really crazy lol, you know where you met me @ 4 years ago, dead broke. broken mentally, emotionally, financially, you watched me hustle, watched me go through a lot of fucked up shit," she wrote. "Never would’ve thought we’d end up here, you make life a fairytale. 😇 I deadasss appreciate you. Life’s really different when you in the presence of a real man, s/o to your moms for raising you right lol."