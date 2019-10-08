It looks as if it's Summer Walker's season as the R&B singer is slated to take over Billboard 200 No. 1 spot with her debut album Over It. The critically-acclaimed record is a hit with fans and fellow artists alike, as even Drake had to hit up Summer's DMs to let her know that one of her tracks inspired him to write two songs.

The 23-year-old Atlanta native is riding high on the success of her major introductory studio project, but she made sure to take a moment to thank the record's producer, and her boyfriend, London On Da Track for never giving up on her. The two have recently gone public with their relationship, and over the weekend Summer shared that London filled her room with flowers to show his love and appreciation of her.

After posting a images and video clips of her floral surprise on Instagram, she, too, shared a few intimate photos of herself with London and wrote in the caption how much she values his love. "Life’s really crazy lol, you know where you met me @ 4 years ago, dead broke. broken mentally, emotionally, financially, you watched me hustle, watched me go through a lot of f*cked up sh*t," Summer said. "Never would’ve thought we’d end up here, you make life a fairytale. 😇 I deadasss appreciate you. Life’s really different when you in the presence of a real man, s/o to your moms for raising you right lol🖤💚." Check it out below.