Last month London On Da Track and Summer Walker had fans assuming that they were just beginning a new romance after both acts shared images to their social media of them posted up in the studio. While it's clear that they were working on some new music since Summer's latest single, "Playing Games" is London On Da Track produced, the other assumptions were proven to be true since the duo are now an official couple.

The "Girls Need Love" singer made it clear in a recent post that she's over dating broke men and has since scooped the heart of the famed Atlanta producer. Both musicians have shared posts to their Instagram showing off their PDA moments. "But HOW did I get this fine ass man. lol God bless him," Summer captioned her share.

Summer's studio hangs revolve around her upcoming debut project titled Over It that London happens to be producing. Summer shared an update with her fans on the status of the tape and told her fans to direct their impatience to London. “Since London producing the whole album, y’all ask him when the album drop cuz he holding me up,” she wrote.

Who's here for this coupling?