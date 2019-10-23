London On Da Track isn't letting his woman go that easily. It's only been a couple of months since Summer Walker and producer London On Da Track have gone public with their romance, but it looked to be over after the singer shared an update on Instagram. "Single. Lol somehow I always end up with male chauvinist," she wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday. "Im a alpha female so I guess when I think for myself/make my own decisions it's taken as disrespect. That was cute tho. God bless him still a sweet man deep down inside."

Although she cut ties with London in front of the entire world, the producer, who was responsible for her No. 1 album, was determined to win back his girlfriend. The singer was performing in London just 24 hours after she broke up with her beau when he took a cue from Offset and went on stage during her performance. He had gifts in hand as he cautiously approached Summer, but the two kissed and made up, literally, on stage in front of a screaming crowd of fans.

It's not surprising that this breakup didn't last long considering just days ago London shared a photo of himself with Summer with a caption that reads, "Gone change her name 🐍 👑 😊." Check out the break-up-to-make-up moment below.