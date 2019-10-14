This week, Summer Walker launches at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 charts, logging a total of 134,000 equivalent album units for the first week of her debut Over It studio album.

It marks the biggest week in units earned for an R&B album by a female artist in over three years with the last project by a female R&B artist to earn a greater number being Beyonce's Lemonade which earned 202,000 units in 2016 during its third week on the list.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Similar to its hip-hop counterparts, the 134,000 total was largely comprised of streaming equivalent units as 119,000 came from streaming activity, translating to 154.7 million on-demand audio streams, making it the largest streaming week ever for an R&B album by a woman. Among all acts, it comes in second only to The Weeknd's Starboy, which earned 175.2 million on-demand streams in its debut week.

Executive produced by London On Da Track, the effort arrived last week via Walker's LVRN/Interscope deal and marked just her second full-length offering since breaking onto the scene around this time last year with her Last Day Of Summer EP. Next up, Walker is scheduled to embark on a headlining run that will kick off in the UK next week before returning to the states to conclude in her hometown of Atlanta in December.