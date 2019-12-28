Valentine's Day may be just a little over two months away, but that doesn't mean London On Da Track is going to wait until then to lavish his girlfriend Summer Walker in expensive gifts. The couple regularly puts their romance on display as London goes to extreme measures to show Summer just how much he cares for her. There was the room filled with red roses, the brand new G-Wagon, and he even showed up in London and surprised the singer during her performance.

Summer shared two videos on Instagram late Friday evening of London surprising her in the studio with yet another a romantic gesture. Laid out on a table were a number of jewelry items including diamond rings and necklaces. "I can't be the only one shining," he said. "You shining now." Summer seemed as if she didn't know how to receive such a grand gesture, but she appreciated how her man showed his love for her.

"I don’t have any words lol i ain’t never seen nothing like this....." she wrote in the caption to one of the clips. "I’m just blown away thank you pumkin @londonondatrack 😭." In the second video, London places all of the items on Summer as an R&B slow jam loudly plays in the background. Check out the luxurious display of affection below.