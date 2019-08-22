If you haven't checked out Young Thug's interview on Big Boy Radio yesterday, do yourself a favor and go do that right now. The Atlanta rapper has never been this open in his career and getting to know him a little more, especially after he dropped his debut album So Much Fun, is a blessing. Speaking on everything from his sexuality, his relationship with Rich Homie Quan, and what he thinks about Lil Wayne, there was a lot to unpack from the interview. During a portion of the rapper's sit-down with Big Boy, he noted that he doesn't think Lil Wayne is a big fan of his. "He don't like me. I think it's because he just been with Birdman his whole life and he's just so spoiled to the point where it's like... he's really spoiled," he said. Now that the comment has been sitting for a bit, Reginae Carter, Wayne's daughter, took it upon herself to clear the air.

The entertainer purchased her first-ever home yesterday and today, she's settling in by trying to squash any brewing beef between Thugger and her daddy. Reginae took to Twitter to offer her likely response to Thug: "If you're a rapper and you think my father doesn't like you... that's not the case always," she wrote. "He probably really just don't know you. Lol or don't care to get to know you. No beefs. He really just be on his shit and only that. No clout chasing cause that's not apart of his job."

Given the timing of the message, there's a high chance this is regarding what Thugger said during his interview yesterday. The tweet has since been deleted but you can check it out below.