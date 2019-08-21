Young Thug's debut album is finally out and for the first time in his career, it feels like the extravagant Atlanta rapper is being celebrated by a mainstream audience. With features from Gunna, Lil Keed, Future, J. Cole, Travis Scott, and many more, So Much Fun is on pace to become Thugger's first-ever project to debut at the top spot on the Billboard 200 with some projections noting that it could move approximately 150K album units. Considering the fact that all of Thug's previous releases have had underwhelming first week sales, this is an amazing sign for the Slime God. This morning, he was a guest on Big Boy's Neighborhood, speaking with the famed radio host about SMF and even touching on his idol Lil Wayne, about which he revealed some shocking news.



Given his suspect role in the 2015 shooting of Lil Wayne's tour bus, the history between Thug and Weezy is a little rocky. However, they appear to have not patched anything over because when Wayne was brought up in the conversation with Big Boy, Jeffery offered a genuine response. "I don't think that n***a like me," laughed Thug when he was asked about his current relationship with Tunechi. "He don't like me. I think it's because he just been with Birdman his whole life and he's just so spoiled to the point where it's like... he's really spoiled. He's been a millionaire, he's been a superstar since he was nine years old. So he don't know nothing but his way. [The reason why he dislikes me] probably has nothing in the world to do with me."

There doesn't appear to be any beef bubbling between the two -- Thugger did laugh during his response -- but it might be beneficial for these two to pick up the phone and hash things out.