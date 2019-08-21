After she admitted to creeping on her ex-boyfriend YFN Lucci at Trouble's crazy Cucumber Party, Reginae Carter has been bubbling a little stronger than previously in the year. Lil Wayne and Toya Wright's daughter has become a celebrity in her own right, making a name for herself on reality television and building a strong social following online. She's branded herself as a good girl and before she showed up at the Atlanta pool festivities, there were no cracks in her armor. Now that all that drama has cooled off, Carter is back on her regular schedule, sharing her beautiful selfies and updating her supporters about her everyday life. Today was a huge day for her because, at just 20-years-old, she became a first-time homeowner!



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Doing well enough financially to be able to support her own home, Reginae Carter introduced us all to her fresh digs, giving just a glimpse of her new space on Instagram. "Today is a big day for me! At the age of 20 years old, I just got the keys to my own house," revealed the entertainer. "I’m a homeowner now so blessed and thankful! This process was the most tedious process I’ve ever had to be apart of in my life lol but I’m so glad it’s finally over."

We can expect a housewarming party to take place soon, which will surely be all over social media the day after it occurs. Congratulations to Reginae Carter!