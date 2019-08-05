Earlier in the summer, Reginae Carter, Lil Wayne's daughter, spoke out about the viral Cucumber Challenge, saying that it was degrading and that she didn't agree with anybody attempting it. Over the weekend, Trouble hosted a pool party with a special cucumber theme and people went a little crazy. Alexis Skyy made headlines after a video was shared online of her penetrating a woman with the vegetable before sticking it in her mouth. She's since addressed the video, saying that the woman, who is a porn star, asked her to go through with the sexual gesture. One person that people were surprised to see at the party was Reginae, who has now explained why she was in attendance.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Nae took to Twitter this morning to tell all her fans why she was at the party, throwing her on-again-off-again boyfriend YFN Lucci under the bus. "I went to the party to spy on ray(lucci). Females, don’t act like you never did it," wrote the star. "But when I heard about the cucumber activities, I left. Tbh, I’ve made myself look like a fool for this man and I apologize for allowing you guys to see it. I’m young and still learning. Unfortunately, every move I make is publicized. I can’t control it. Imma try to be more private for now on. It’s hard because I’ve always been so open and honest. But I gotta learn how to deal with my problems alone and in private."

She went on to explain that her image and her brand are very important for her and she won't let this incident destroy all that she's worked hard for. Peep her tweets below.