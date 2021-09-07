If you haven't yet heard the news, Lil Nas X is pregnant, and Baby Montero is set to arrive on September 17. Of course, this marks Lil Nas X's latest effort in the thoroughly detailed rollout for his debut studio album Montero, following the release of singles such as "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name" and "Industry Baby."

Now, the Atlanta rapper is really getting into his pregnancy troll by showing off his huge baby bump and "getting in shape" in some hilarious new social media posts. In addition to his comical antics, Lil Nas X has also shared the registry for what he would like at his baby shower.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONTERO (@lilnasx)

However, instead of asking for gifts, Lil Nas X is asking his fans to listen to his forthcoming debut album and to donate to various charities if they feel so inclined. For each track featured on Montero, the "Old Town Road" artist promotes a non-profit organization that fans can contribute to, so in total, 15 different charities are listed on the Baby Montero registry.

Whether or not you're a fan of Lil Nas X's typical antics, it's hard to find anything wrong with his latest move, especially considering that he's using his platform to spread awareness about a bunch of charities that help various communities, from the LGBTQ+ community to wrongfully imprisoned individuals.

Scroll down to check out the complete list of charities, non-profit organizations, and community initiatives featured on Lil Nas X's Montero baby registry, which you access for yourself here.

1. Transinclusive Group

2. Ch-Pier

3. The Bail Project

4. Bros in Convo

5. Compassionate Atlanta

6. Relationship Unleashed

7. Central Alabama Alliance Resource & Advocacy Center/OLTT

8. Samuel Dewitt Proctor Conference

9. Arianna Center

10. Thrive SS

11. What’s in the Mirror

12. Cade Foundation

13. The Counter Narrative

14. The Normal Anomaly

15. Happy Hippie