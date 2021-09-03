Boosie Badazz seemingly gets an alert every time Lil Nas X takes a breath, because whenever the pop-rapper makes an announcement, Boosie is always the first person to make a comment about it. And generally, he's not very happy about the 22-year-old hitmaker.

On multiple occasions, Boosie has shared his homophobic opinions about Lil Nas X, as well as his transphobic take on Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya, and this morning, he woke up with Lil Nas' sex life on his mind, commenting on the singer's funny "pregnancy" photos and theorizing that for his next performance, Lil Nas will perform fellatio on one of his backup dancers.



"NAS X WTF U JUST DONT STOP," wrote Boosie on Twitter upon waking up this morning. "I THINK HES GOING TO TURN AROUND N SUCK ONE OF HIS BACK GROUND DANCERS DICK ON NATIONAL TV #protectyours #godturninoverinhisgrave."

The last time Boosie took aim at the openly gay rapper, Nas X responded with some trollery, as he does. He's officially responded to Boosie's tweet, getting him again.

"I apologize mr. boosie," wrote LNX. "i left a really detailed apology in the link below."

The link attached did not contain an apology. Instead, the artist linked Boosie to the pre-save of his debut album MONTERO, which comes out in a few weeks. He did share a post-it note though, offering a very sincere "sorry [sad face]".



