Lil Nas X jokingly thanked former President Barack Obama for sending him a gift of "Montero" baby clothes and other items, ahead of the release of his upcoming album of the same name.

"Thank u @barackobama," Nas wrote on the photo.



Since Drake revealed his cover art for Certified Lover Boy, which features several pregnant emojis, Nas has taken the internet by storm by showing off a fake baby bump.

"SURPRISE! I can't believe I'm finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy 'MONTERO' is due September 17, 2021," Nas captioned the announcement photo for his new album.

In the face of rampant homophobia on the internet, Nas has continued to troll his haters, something Joe Rogan recently took time out of his podcast to praise him for.

"He came out like a fucking cannon. But the music is great too. . .It's not just he's coming out of the closet, I celebrate the fact that he is able to be his authentic self, but it's also the music is fun, it's good music," Rogan explained, adding, "He is himself now. He gets a lot of hate, but it comes with success. You're gonna get people from all sorts of weird groups that are upset at you for all sorts of weird things, he's a superstar."

