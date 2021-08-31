Lil Nas X is finally releasing his debut album MONTERO after taking over the pop music world for the last couple of years. The owner of the most certified song in music history -- "Old Town Road" -- the 22-year-old rap/pop star has officially shared the cover artwork for his new project, and fans are excited about what's to come.

After months of hyping up his debut album, the full-length body of work is set to arrive on September 17. Despite LNX joking that he was interpolating Drake's Certified Lover Boy cover art yesterday on social media, the real artwork was unveiled on Tuesday morning.

Showing Lil Nas X floating as he levitates in a fantasy world, the rapper lays nude inside a circular rainbow, elevating with butterflies surrounding him.

The rollout for MONTERO has been successful thus far, including controversies created by the "Satan shoes," the lead single "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," and the Jack Harlow-featuring "INDUSTRY BABY."

This will mark Lil Nas X's first project since 7, which was nominated for Album Of The Year at the GRAMMYs.

MONTERO only comes out in a few weeks. Check out the cover artwork below and let us know what you're expecting from the album.