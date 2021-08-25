The world has been patiently waiting for Lil Nas X to release his debut studio album, self-titled Montero. The pop-rapper released a couple of smash hits during this era, including "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" and "INDUSTRY BABY" featuring Jack Harlow, which will both be included on the album, and now, we've finally received a tentative release date for the project.

After revealing that he pushed the album release back to give his songs more time to sit and create attention, the unapologetic artist's debut has been made available for pre-save on Apple Music, and fans caught onto the project's length and release date quickly.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

According to the pre-save information, Montero will be released on September 17. It will include fifteen songs, including the aforementioned bangers and "SUN GOES DOWN." Other songs that LNX has previewed over the course of the last year, like "Scoop," are also expected to be featured on the tracklist.

This news comes following Lil Nas' appearance on Harper's Bazaar, creating a playlist for their September issue.

Earlier today, the rapper posted about Tony Hawk using his own blood for a limited-edition skateboard release, calling out his critics and asking them if they're also angry about this, as they were about him including drops of blood inside his "Satan shoes." Read more about that here.

Revisit the Montero trailer below and let us know if you're excited about the upcoming debut album from Lil Nas X.