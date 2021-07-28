"INDUSTRY BABY" is presently the top trending song in music as Lil Nas X continues to tease the release of his upcoming debut album MONTERO, but it looks like he may need to change his rollout plan for the album after sixteen songs reportedly leaked online this week.

According to a report by HipHopNMore, a grand total of sixteen songs were leaked from Lil Nas X's MONTERO recording sessions. It's unclear how many of them were actually cleared for the album release, but it's likely that many of them were going to make the final tracklist.



Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images

The new songs that were reportedly leaked are: "Life After Salem," "Tales Of Dominica," "Anomaly," "Dolla Sign Slime," "Void," "You Can Awake," "Scoop," "One Of Me," Lost In The Citadel," and more. There were also tracks featuring Miley Cyrus ("Am I Dreaming") and Sam Smith ("Empathy") that were included in the leak. The tracklist also features previously released songs, including "INDUSTRY BABY" with Jack Harlow, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" and "SUN GOES DOWN."

Unless this was part of his planned rollout strategy, Lil Nas X and his label will need to seriously consider whether they still want to wait to release the album. Previously, Lil Nas said he wasn't interested in quickly rolling out the project, allowing time for each single to properly drop. He may not have a choice now, unfortunately.

Lil Nas X has not commented on the reported leak as of the time of this publication.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

[via]