Since the viral success of his single "Old Town Road" in 2019 and the release of his EP released through Columbia Records titled 7 later that summer, Lil Nas X has gone on to become one of the most successful artists to emerge right at the turn of the decade. At the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards he earned the most nominations out of any male artists that night. Lil Nas has been taking his time with the release of his first full-length effort, likely working hard to perfect the effort. He's been teasing the album for some time, but he's now finally offering fans a closer look at when the album rollout may finally begin.

While interacting with fans on his Twitter account, the "Old Town Road" hitmaker finally revealed more details about his highly anticipated debut project. A frustrated fan tweeted the Georgia-bred rapper, “There’s only so many times we can listen to 7 and holiday @LilNasX we kinda need the album. No pressure or anything but drop the album or I’m manifesting an ant to crawl up your pp hole."

The 21-year-old hitmaker responded by revealing, “lmaooo more singles coming. album drop middle of the year.”

While there's still no exact release date for the project just yet, he did reveal part of the tracklist back in September. “Call Me By Your Name, “One Of Me,” “Don’t Want It,” and “Titanic," are all songs expected to appear on the upcoming record. He also teased a possible collaboration with Miley Cyrus that has yet to happen due to COVID-19.



