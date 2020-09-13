Lil Nas X stormed onto the music scene during the late stages of 2018 as he came through with the hit song "Old Town Road." This track became popular on TikTok and after exploding in early 2019, Lil Nas X secured a Billy Ray Cyrus feature that turned the song into a bonafide smash hit as it stayed at number one on the charts for a record 19 weeks. Since then, Lil Nas X has released an EP while also securing other hit songs such as "Panini."

For the last year or so, fans have been hoping to hear from Nas in the form of a full-length album. While he has mostly stayed under the radar, Lil Nas X has come back to Twitter and has been teasing fans with his new album Call Me By Your Name. He has noted that the project is 98 percent done and that fans can expect something to drop soon. Recently, he even took to his IG story to reveal a partial tracklist.

So far, three songs have been revealed including "One Of Me," "Don't Want It," and "Titanic" which is a track that Nas has teased quite a bit in the past.

Based on this tracklist, it's clear the album is on the way, so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.