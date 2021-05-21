mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Nas X Gets Vulnerable About Childhood Fears On "Sun Goes Down"

May 21, 2021 00:18
Sun Goes Down
Lil Nas X

The track is said to be included in the singer's forthcoming project, "Montero."


He rocked the industry with "Old Town Road" and caused havoc after releasing the music video to his "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" single, and now Lil Nas X has returned with a song that he has called his most "vulnerable" to date. The 22-year-old artist has been enjoying all that fame and riches can bring, but he still struggles with issues that he's faced since his childhood. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Nas X explained the inspiration behind his latest single, "Sun Goes Down."

"I definitely tell about some of my upbringing and it's also just a really great song," he said. "And the video goes back to my past, to 2017 Lil Nas X in his prime. Like he was at prom, working at Taco Bell, and what he did in his room, praying his sexuality away. Like all these things that I experienced that I wanted to share with my fans."

Stream "Sun Goes Down" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Since ten, I been feelin' lonely
Had friends but they was pickin' on me
Always thinkin' why my lips so big
Was I too dark? Can they sense my fears?
These gay thoughts would always haunt me
I prayed God would take it from me
It's hard for you when you're fightin'
And nobody knows it when you're silent

Lil Nas X MONTERO
