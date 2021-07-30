For several reasons, the Hip-Hop community's main discourse this week has been centered around sexuality. DaBaby's homophobic comments at Rolling Loud have caused him to lose out on multiple paid opportunities, and in his defense, rap elder statesmen like T.I. and Boosie Badazz have unleashed their own problematic responses. This past weekend, Lil Nas X also released the prison-themed music video for "Industry Baby," which like its successor "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," has sparked backlash for the gay imagery that's predominantly featured in it.

In a recent tweet, Lil Nas X reflects on how absurd it is that his music video has sparked caused so many veteran Hip-Hop artists and public figures to comment on it in the first place. According to Lil Nas X, the "Industry Baby" video doesn't even explicitly feature any male nudity. In fact, there's even a bit of female nudity included in the video, but that has generally gone overlooked.

"The funny thing is the only actual nudity in the entire industry baby video was a woman's a** not a single complaint," Lil Nas X remarks. "Y'all know what y'all actually mad at lol."

The scene that Lil Nas X is referencing takes place at the 2:15-mark while Jack Harlow performs the beginning of his "Industry Baby" guest verse.

