If you don't know, Drake's dropping this Friday. I know, you've barely had time to properly digest DONDA but wasn't that the plan all along? This morning, roughly 24 hours after DONDA dropped, Drake slid through with the formal announcement of Certified Lover Boy. Drake's sixth studio album is expected to drop on Friday, Sept. 3rd and he made the announcement by sharing a questionable cover art that includes a grid of pregnant woman emojis.



Drake is quite calculated in his movements so it seemed that the choice of artwork was meant to open the doors for an inevitable flurry of memes. Though fans immediately began joking that it seems like the more appropriate cover art for Nick Cannon's next opus, Lil Nas X couldn't help but jump in on the fun. The "Industry Baby" artist shared his take on the cover art which includes a grid of pregnant men emojis. "MONTERO THE ALBUM OUT SEPTEMBER 17, 2021," he captioned the post.

Lil Nas X has been keeping busy with his album rollout in recent weeks. This weekend, he'll be performing at the VMAs which might end up being an excellent opportunity to bring Boosie's nightmares to life.

With Drake dropping this Friday, we're excited to hear what he's been working on all this time.

Check out Lil Nas X's take on Drake's CLB cover below.