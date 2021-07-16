Earlier this year, Lil Nas X found himself at the center of controversy after controversy, starting with the Satanic visual themes in his chart-topping single "MONTERO" and continuing with the uproar surrounding his devilish Airmax collaboration with MSCHF. The boundary-pushing artist recently revealed that his label has finally given him the green light to release more music following the chaos that he wreaked this spring, but Lil Nas X doesn't yet appear ready to leave his antics behind.

Months after the now-settled lawsuit between him, MSCHF, and Nike over the blood-filled "Satan Shoes,"Lil Nas X has taken to TikTok to poke fun at his involvement in the situation, and it's clear that he is no longer stunting the drama that ruled headlines earlier this year.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

In the comical TikTok, Lil Nas X parodies what it would be like if he had to go to court over the Nike lawsuit. Despite the issue already being settled between the three parties, the "MONTERO" artist writes, "Me in court on Monday when they ask why I put blood in the shoes."

Coupled with the caption, Lil Nas X mouths the audio to some pre-saved audio of Nicki Minaj, in which she repeats," Hold on, hold on, hold on" over and over. See the post in question for yourself below. Now that the case has been settled for months and the smoke surrounding the "Satan Shoes" has cleared, do you think that Lil Nas X's sneaker collaboration with MSCHF was blown out of proportion?