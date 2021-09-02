Lil Nas X has made a stunning announcement to the world, telling his fans that he's expecting a bundle of joy in a few weeks.

After trolling Drake and remixing his cover artwork with a dozen pregnant men, Lil Nas X has announced that he's "expecting," revealing his due date in the caption.

"SURPRISE! I can’t believe i’m finally announcing this," joked the pop-rapper. "My little bundle of joy 'MONTERO' is due September 17, 2021."



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The 22-year-old music superstar staged an entire photoshoot to show off the bun in his oven, embracing a prosthetic bump in an elegant white outfit by the pool. He also shared his sonogram, which was doctored to show the baby ready to escape Lil Nas' womb.

This comes after days of teasing from LNX, who said he had a major announcement to make on Thursday.

The "INDUSTRY BABY" artist is releasing his debut studio album on September 17 with features from Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John, and more. Kid Cudi has also been confirmed for the deluxe edition of the project.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Obviously, Lil Nas isn't actually giving birth in a matter of weeks, but this is, once again, genius marketing and promotional work from the superstar artist.

Take a look at his paternity shots below. Congrats, Lil Nas!