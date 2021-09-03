At this point, people are convinced that Boosie Badazz must have a radar that alerts him every time Lil Nas X does... well, anything. Once again, like clockwork, the Louisiana-based rapper has commented on Lil Nas X's antics on social media. This morning, Boosie woke up at 6AM and before even wiping his eyes, he was tweeting in all caps about Lil Nas, wondering what kind of provocative move he would pull next and theorizing that the pop-star might perform fellatio on a backup dancer during his next performance.

Boosie's latest remarks about Lil Nas come following the "INDUSTRY BABY" artist's unexpected announcement this week that he's "pregnant" with his debut album. LNX posted photos on social media with a prosthetic baby bump, staging an entire photoshoot and, apparently, pissing off Boosie Badazz and a number of other openly homophobic people on the internet.

"NAS X WTF U JUST DONT STOP," tweeted Boosie this morning right when he woke up. Clearly, he had Lil Nas on the mind because, apparently, a few funny "pregnancy" photos got him tweeting in all-caps. "I THINK HES GOING TO TURN AROUND N SUCK ONE OF HIS BACK GROUND DANCERS DICK ON NATIONAL TV #protectyours #godturninoverinhisgrave."

Meanwhile, Lil Nas has been laughing about all of the angry people in his mentions, joking that he's heading offline because "all of this negative energy is not good for the baby." He also said, "one day y’all will learn i am not a representation of anyone but lil nas x."

Take a look at Boosie's comments below, as well as all of the reactions to it underneath.