We're weeks away from receiving Lil Nas X's debut studio album and fans have been eating up everything he has released thus far. The singer-rapper continues to enjoy the successes of "Industry Baby" featuring Jack Harlow, and his "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" was a hit that arrived with a controversial music video and stage performance. Lil Nas X had been facing off with critics as they have accused him of pushing a "gay agenda," and a Twitter user further perpetuated this idea after viewing Nas X's tracklist for Montero.

"Lil Nas X’s album has no black male guest lol. Just women & white men. No agenda tho," the person wrote. The rapper took a moment to respond.

"Maybe a lot of them just don’t wanna work with me," he replied before Kid Cudi chimed in. There have been several artists in the Rap industry that have come forward to speak out against Lil Nas X, but Cudi took a different stance, making it clear that he would collaborate at any time.

"N*gga ill work w u and frolic in rose gardens w u singin about my pain," Cudi responded. Fans of both artists jumped in their comment sections enthusiastic about the possibility, but we will have to wait to see if this materializes. Check out the brief exchange below.