Sir Elton John does appreciate the bars. We've seen it when he jumped on stage alongside Eminemat the Grammys twice. He also extended his co-sign to Tech N9ne. He also locked in with Future a few years ago, though we haven't heard the final product of whatever went down during that recording session. However, his latest project will tap a few more rappers and R&B artists that he's grown to appreciate over the past few years.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Elton John unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming project, The Lockdown Sessions. The compilation project is stacked with guest appearances including Lil Nas X, Gorillaz, Yo-Yo Ma, and more. However, the project also includes a new collaboration alongside both Young Thug and Nicki Minaj titled, "Always Love You." 6lack also appears with Elton John on the track, "The Pink Phantom" which is credits the Gorillaz as the main artist.

Elton John has publicly expressed his appreciation for Young Thug in the past, and vice versa. It began in 2015 when John admitted that Thugger was an artist that frequently circulated his playlist. While Thug went on to deliver a cover of "Rocket Man" that circulated in 2018, the two formally collaborated for On The Run single, "High."

Check out the tracklist for Elton John's new album below.

1. Elton John & Dua Lipa – "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)"

2. Elton John, Young Thug & Nicki Minaj – "Always Love You"

3. Surfaces feat. Elton John – "Learn To Fly"

4. Elton John & Charlie Puth – "After All"

5. Rina Sawayama & Elton John – "Chosen Family"

6. Gorillaz feat. Elton John & 6LACK – "The Pink Phantom"

7. Elton John & Years & Years – It's a sin (global reach mix)

8. Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo & Chad Smith – "Nothing Else Matters"

9. Elton John & SG Lewis – "Orbit"

10. Elton John & Brandi Carlile – "Simple Things"

11. Jimmie Allen & Elton John – "Beauty In The Bones"

12. Lil Nas X feat. Elton John – "One Of Me"

13. Elton John & Eddie Vedder – "E-Ticket"

14. Elton John & Stevie Wonder – "Finish Line

15. Elton John & Stevie Nicks – "Stolen Car"

16. Glen Campbell & Elton John – "I’m Not Gonna Miss You"