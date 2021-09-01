Lil Nas X is releasing his debut studio album MONTERO in a matter of weeks, and following the unveiling of his larger-than-life cover artwork, the pop-rapper has officially shown off the final tracklist, which has his fans excited for the drop.

Just one day after revealing the cover artwork for his new album MONTERO, which is also the artist's given name, Lil Nas X posted his tracklist on social media, revealing the song titles and features.

The album will begin with the hit record "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" before transitioning into "Dead Right Now" and the latest single, "Industry Baby" featuring Jack Harlow. The tracklist will also include features from Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, and the legendary Elton John.

The highly stylized clip shows Lil Nas descending onto Earth, falling from Heaven before stopping in position for his album cover, then falling even lower and revealing the tracklist in the clouds.

MONTERO is scheduled to release on September 17.

The tracklist reveal comes days after Lil Nas shared his opinion on Tony Hawk using his own blood on a set of skateboards, calling out the public for skipping out on that outrage, despite them vocalizing their frustration over his own "Satan shoes." Nas X and Hawk met up this week to prove there's no bad blood (see what I did there...).

Take a look at the tracklist below and let us know if you're excited about the new album.