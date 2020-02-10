It's not uncommon to see unexpected friendships blossom in hip-hop. Killer Mike and Bernie Sanders. Lil Wayne and Skip Bayless. Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart. Eminem and Elton John, the latter of which made history with a groundbreaking performance of "Stan" at the 2001 Grammy Awards. The pair have since developed a genuine relationship beyond music, despite having yet to officially collaborate on an original song -- though there's still time for that. In any case, Em and Sir Elton recently crossed paths once more, this time at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Following a surprise performance of Em's Oscar-winning hit "Lose Yourself," which he never had a chance to perform during his victory in 2003, the rapper linked up with John backstage. He took to Instagram to share a picture of their encounter, honoring his longtime friend with a heartfelt congratulations. "I got to see my Uncle Elton tonight at the Oscars," writes Slim. "Congrats on your win too, Sir."

He is, of course, referencing Elton's Rocketman cut "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" taking home the Best Original Song Oscar. Check out the picture below -- given this longstanding friendship, one has to wonder if the pair will ever find time to pen a duet for the ages.