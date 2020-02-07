2020 Academy Awards
- PoliticsDonald Trump Isn't Happy "Parasite" Won Best PictureDonald Trump isn't a fan of "Parasite."By Dominiq R.
- RandomShia LaBeouf Defended By Zack Gottsagen's Mom Admist Oscars ControversyLike usually, people made something out of nothing. By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureJennifer Lopez Fans Joke About Stealing An Oscar After "Hustlers" SnubJenny might not have scored an Oscar nom this year, but the block had her back. By Dominiq R.
- AnticsChrissy Teigen Blasts Alt-Right Troll Over "Parasite" Oscar Win: "What A Dumb F*cking Tool"Chrissy Teigen wants all the smoke with Blaze TV host, Jon Miller. By Dominiq R.
- MusicEminem & Elton John Reunite At 2020 Academy AwardsLongtime pals Eminem and Elton John reconnect. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureChris Rock Roasts Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos, During Oscars MonologueChris Rock & Steve Martin own the Academy Awards crowd.By Dominiq R.
- MoviesAnonymous Oscar Voter Believes "Parasite" Shouldn't Be Nominated With "Regular Films"One Oscar voter is exposing themselves... Kinda. By Dominiq R.