the lockdown sessions
- NewsMachine Gun Kelly Finally Shares "Lockdown Sessions" EP On Streaming ServicesMachine Gun Kelly releases three songs from his "Lockdown Sessions" on streaming services.By Alex Zidel
- NewsElton John Taps Young Thug & Nicki Minaj For "Always Love You"The music icon previously said watching Thugger in the studio was "an amazing moment in my musical life."By Erika Marie
- MusicNicki Minaj, Young Thug & More Featured On Elton John's AlbumLil Nas X, 6lack, and the Gorillaz will also appear on Elton John's "The Lockdown Sessions." By Aron A.