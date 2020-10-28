There's likely no bad blood between Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch but, for some reason, the Atlanta rapper went and retweeted a lowkey shady post that implies that he deserved the Album Of The Year award over Roddy at last night's BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Both artists have been enjoying tremendous years. Roddy Ricch broke out in a major way last year with the release of his debut studio album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. For nearly a full year, it has been making noise on the charts. Lil Baby is similarly enjoying the success of his own album, My Turn, which is one of the top-selling projects of the entire year.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

For much of last night and today, people have been complaining about Lil Baby being snubbed at the BET Hip-Hop Awards, which took place last night. The superstar rapper won for Impact Song with "The Bigger Picture" but people think he deserved better, specifically asking why he lost to Megan Thee Stallion in the Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year category.

Now, Lil Baby himself is getting behind the chatter, but he's not making a fuss about his loss in that specific category. Instead, he's going after Roddy Ricch, who defeated him in the Album Of The Year spot.

Retweeting a fan's post about the snub, Lil Baby co-signed: "If @lilbaby4PF ain’t win album of the year that shit scripted #BETHipHopAwards2020."

Again, there's probably no beef between the two artists but still, Lil Baby thinks he deserved the win and, as many have already agreed, he may be right.

Do you think Roddy Ricch deserved the prize or would you have given it to Lil Baby? It's a pretty close call.