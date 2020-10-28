Roddy Ricch is having a huge year, and that much is undisputed.

The breakout star from Compton, California has been on a tear in 2020, with his buzz transferring over from the release of his debut studio album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. The album, and several songs on it including "The Box", have been standouts in a year that provided us with some incredible new music.

At last night's BET Hip-Hop Awards, which were dominated by Megan Thee Stallion's multiple wins, Roddy Ricch ended up bringing home some important hardware, winning in two major categories: Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year.

He's appreciative of his wins, logging onto Twitter and saying: "Album & song of the year!! I appreciate all my fans to infinity. Y’all the greatest."

There has been a lot of talk surrounding the awards show and, specifically, some decisions that they may have gotten wrong. For instance, people are discussing Megan Thee Stallion's Artist Of The Year win, arguing that Lil Baby was robbed in the category. DaBaby was also snubbed in every single one of the twelve categories he was nominated in, but he doesn't seem to be too peeved about it, commenting: "Ion think Baby trippin. @bet love Baby, congrats to the winners. #WellDeserved."

Congratulations to Roddy Ricch on his big wins last night!